Innovation and Creativity in Cendol Production

Temburong District is synonymous with the cendol production. With the local youth’s innovation and creativity, Cendol Temburong is now produced in various flavours until it becomes the people’s topic of discussion.

Most cendol enthusiasts might already be familiar with Cendol Temburong produced by Kindulicious Enterprise, a company owned by Abdul Wafiy bin Haji P Ramlee. Operating since 2017, the company uses innovation and creativity in its cendol production to come up with various flavours such as cendol in brown sugar, grassjelly cendol, taro pandan cendol, durian cendol and choco pandan cendol apart from the normal cendol. To maintain the cendol quality, Abdul Wafiy emphasised on cleanliness during production. Following high demand from the public, the local youth hopes to further expand the company.

With a variety of unique flavours, Kindulicious’ cendol is undoubtedly be one of the most popular dessert in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei