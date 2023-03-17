Initiative to Promote Domestic Tourism

Towards promoting the domestic tourism campaign, the Kenali Negara Kitani or KNK Campaign is open to the public during the 4-day MSME Fetsival at Bridex Hall, Jerudong. It is an ongoing initiative of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism through the Tourism Development Department to make it easier for the public to make early preparations to spend time with family and friends for the upcoming school term holiday in April.

Information on domestic tourism products and activities offered by local tourism service providers are available at the Tourism Development Department booth. Among the tourism service providers participating in the campaign are Jerudong Park Country Club, Seria Energy Lab, Labi Coffee Farm, Angkasa Oud Agarwood Company, Poni Divers Group and a number of hotels under Brunei Association of Hotels. The companies are promoting various attractive travel packages suitable for every age group such as community-based tourism activities, staycation and many more. The public can also participate in activities such as KNK Mix & Match and KNK Quiz.

Source: Radio Television Brunei