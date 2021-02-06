The global pandemic that has shocked the global system comes at a time when we thought the most uncertainty will be from the integration of the 4th Industrial Revolution into our day-to-day lives. It also happens against the backdrop of a decade-long growth trend for the global economy, one of the longest growth trends in history. Yet it also coincides with rising unemployment in many countries and rising challenges in mental health management, especially among the youth. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy shared the matter while launching the Initiate Human Capital Summit 2021, yesterday morning. Yang Berhormat who is also the Chairman of Manpower Planning and Employment Council, MPEC underlined that the trends have not and cannot go unnoticed by Human Resource Practitioners.

The summit continued with the Plenary Forum. INITIATE 2021 is a one-day convention to provide a platform that connects people, with Human Resources practitioners, with the incentives to promote self-competency, through hard and soft skills and to discover the best Human Resources practices from industry experts. It aimed to benefit the Human Capital Development in Brunei. The Summit was a collaboration between Grominda Sendirian Berhad and Perspective Insan Academy. Also present was Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei