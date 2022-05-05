17% net sales growth offset inflationary pressures contributing to strong year-over-year performance

First quarter 2022 reported and adjusted EPS * were $1.92 and $1.95, respectively, compared to first quarter 2021 reported and adjusted EPS of $(3.66) and $1.85, respectively

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today reported results for the first quarter of 2022. The results, reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) for 2022 and 2021, include items that are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company presents.

“Ingredion overcame inflationary headwinds and is off to a strong start in 2022,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “We delivered 17% net sales growth driven by higher-than-expected demand and strong price mix. In a highly inflationary environment, we achieved significant, favorable price mix that more than offset increased input costs and contributed to 6% operating income growth. We also made progress in the quarter improving the resilience of our supply chain despite continued global logistics constraints, which enabled us to better meet customers’ changing needs.”

“We continued to advance our Driving Growth Roadmap, growing our specialties ingredients net sales by 20% in the quarter, led by strong demand for texturizing ingredients. Additionally, plant-based proteins net sales grew more than 250% in the quarter, as our quality and yield improved and our production ramp-up accelerated at our two manufacturing facilities. PureCircle also achieved another high double-digit net sales growth quarter, reflecting strong demand for high intensity, nature-based sweeteners,” stated Zallie.

“As we started 2022, new challenges arose, and our team continued to show exceptional agility in responding to events such as the dislocations brought on by the Ukraine conflict, its impact on global corn supply, and, most recently, the resurgence of the pandemic in China. I am incredibly proud of our people as they operate with an owner’s mindset to adapt and engage each day to create value for our stakeholders. We look forward to a year of meaningful growth, as we leverage technology and the best of nature, to deliver an expanding set of innovative ingredient solutions for our customers and consumers alike.”

*Adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted EPS”), adjusted operating income, adjusted effective income tax rate and adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are non-GAAP financial measures. See section II of the Supplemental Financial Information entitled “Non-GAAP Information” following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

1Q21 1Q22 Reported EPS $(3.66) $1.92 Restructuring/Impairment Costs $0.12 $0.03 Acquisition/Integration Costs $0.01 $0.01 Impairment*** $5.35 – Tax Items $0.05 $(0.01) Diluted share impact $(0.02) – Adjusted EPS** $1.85 $1.95

Estimated factors affecting change

1Q22 vs 1Q21 Total items affecting EPS** $0.10 Total operating items $0.12 Margin 0.19 Volume (0.03) Foreign exchange (0.04) Other income – Total non-operating items $(0.02) Other non-operating income – Financing costs (0.04) Non-controlling interests – Shares outstanding 0.01 Tax rate 0.01

**Totals may not foot due to rounding

*** Q1 2021 impairment reflects the initial $360 million net asset impairment charge recorded for 2021 related to the contribution of the Company’s Argentina operations to the Arcor joint venture. The final impairment charge recorded for 2021 was $340 million.

Financial Highlights

At March 31, 2022, total debt and cash including short-term investments were $2.3 billion and $329 million, respectively, compared to $2.0 billion and $332 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Net financing costs were $24 million, or $5 million higher in the first quarter than in the year-ago period, driven by higher transactional foreign exchange losses related to country-specific net working capital balances.

Reported and adjusted effective tax rates for the quarter were 28.9 percent and 28.9 percent, respectively, for the period compared to (29.3) percent and 29.5 percent, respectively, in the year-ago period. The increase in the reported effective tax rate resulted primarily from the prior year impact of impairment charges related to the Arcor joint venture in Argentina recorded in 2021. The decrease in the adjusted effective tax rate resulted primarily from favorable foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by new U.S. tax regulations that reduced the Company’s ability to claim certain foreign tax credits against U.S taxes.

First quarter capital expenditures were $85 million, up $20 million from the year-ago period.

Business Review

Total Ingredion

$ in millions 2021

Net Sales FX

Impact Volume Price

mix 2022

Net Sales %

change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 1,614 (24) 19 283 1,892 17% 19%

Reported Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX

Impact Business

Drivers Acquisition /

Integration Restructuring / Impairment Other 2022 % change % change

excl. FX First Quarter (170) (4) 16 0 8 360 210 224% 226%

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2022 % change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 201 (4) 16 213 6% 8%

Net Sales

First quarter net sales were up from the year-ago period. The increase was driven by strong price mix, including the pass through of higher corn costs. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, net sales were up 19 percent for the quarter.

Operating income

Reported and adjusted operating income for the quarter were $210 million and $213 million, respectively, an increase of 224 percent and an increase of 6 percent, respectively, from the same period last year. The increase in reported operating income was primarily due to the held for sale impairment charge related to the Arcor joint venture in Argentina recorded in the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating income was primarily driven by favorable price mix in North America. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income were up 226 percent and 8 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

First quarter reported operating income was lower than adjusted operating income by $3 million primarily due to restructuring costs in the period.

North America

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021

Net Sales FX

Impact Volume Price

mix 2022

Net Sales %

change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 945 0 41 188 1,174 24% 24%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2022 %

change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 134 0 22 156 16% 16%

First quarter operating income was $156 million, an increase of $22 million from the year-ago period. The increase was driven by strong price mix in the period that more than offset inflationary input costs.

South America

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021

Net Sales FX

Impact Volume Excluding

Arcor JV

Volume Price

mix 2022

Net Sales % change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 273 0 (7) (66) 52 252 -8% -8%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2022 %

change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 40 1 (3) 38 -5% -8%

First quarter operating income was $38 million, a decrease of $2 million from the year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to impact of the contribution of the Company’s Argentina operations to the Arcor joint venture, partially offset by strong price mix. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was down 8 percent.

Asia-Pacific

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021

Net Sales FX Impact Volume Price

mix 2022

Net Sales % change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 235 (12) 33 16 272 16% 21%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Business Drivers 2022 % change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 25 (2) (1) 22 -12% -4%

First quarter operating income was $22 million, down $3 million from the year-ago period, driven by higher corn costs primarily in Korea, which more than offset price mix in the period. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was down 4 percent.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021

Net Sales FX

Impact Volume Price

mix 2022

Net Sales %

change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 161 (12) 18 27 194 20% 28%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX

Impact Business

Drivers 2022 %

change % change

excl. FX First Quarter 31 (3) 3 31 0% 10%

First quarter operating income was flat at $31 million, compared to the year-ago period. Favorable price mix in Europe was offset by higher input costs in Pakistan and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was up 10 percent.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

In March 2022, the Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, totaling $43 million. During the quarter, the Company repurchased $39 million of outstanding shares of common stock. Ingredion considers return of value to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases as part of its capital allocation strategy to support total shareholder return.

2022 Second Quarter Outlook and Full-Year Perspective

For the second quarter 2022, the Company expects net sales to increase by low double-digits and operating income growth to be relatively flat, when both are compared to second quarter 2021.

The Company expects full-year 2022 reported EPS to be in the range of $6.80 to $7.40, and maintains its expectation of adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.85 to $7.45, compared to adjusted EPS of $6.67 in 2021. This expectation excludes acquisition-related integration and restructuring costs, as well as any potential impairment costs.

Compared with last year, the 2022 full-year outlook assumes the following: North America operating income is expected to be up low to mid-double-digits, driven by favorable price mix more than offsetting higher corn and input costs; South America operating income is expected to be up low single-digits, driven by favorable pricing; Asia-Pacific operating income is expected to be flat compared to the prior year period, driven by higher corn costs in Korea related to the Ukraine conflict, offsetting PureCircle growth; EMEA operating income is expected to be up low single-digits, driven by favorable price mix. Corporate costs are expected to be flat.

The Company expects full-year adjusted operating income to be up low double-digits.

For full year 2022, the Company expects a reported effective tax rate of 27.0 percent to 30.5 percent and an adjusted effective tax rate of 28.0 percent to 29.5 percent. The increase in the reported and adjusted full year effective tax rate is driven by favorable foreign exchange impacts, which were partially offset by new U.S. tax regulations that reduced the Company’s ability to claim certain foreign tax credits against U.S. taxes.

Cash from operations for full-year 2022 is expected to be in the range of $580 million to $660 million. Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to be between $300 million and $335 million.

Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, Change

% 2022 2021 Net sales $ 1,892 $ 1,614 17 % Cost of sales 1,513 1,263 Gross profit 379 351 8 % Operating expenses 169 153 10 % Other operating (income) (2 ) (2 ) Restructuring/impairment charges 2 370 Operating income (loss) 210 (170 ) 224 % Financing costs 24 19 Other non-operating income (1 ) (1 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 187 (188 ) 199 % Provision for income taxes 54 55 Net income (loss) 133 (243 ) 155 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3 3 Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion $ 130 $ (246 ) 153 % Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders: Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 66.9 67.3 Diluted 67.6 67.3 Earnings (loss) per common share of Ingredion: Basic $1.94 ($3.66 ) 153 % Diluted $1.92 ($3.66 ) 152 %

Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 324 $ 328 Short-term investments 5 4 Accounts receivable – net 1,431 1,130 Inventories 1,306 1,172 Prepaid expenses 63 63 Total current assets 3,129 2,697 Property, plant and equipment – net 2,446 2,423 Intangible assets – net 1,339 1,348 Other assets 521 531 Total assets $ 7,435 $ 6,999 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 514 $ 308 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,207 1,204 Total current liabilities 1,721 1,512 Long-term debt 1,739 1,738 Other non-current liabilities 561 524 Total liabilities 4,021 3,774 Share-based payments subject to redemption 31 36 Redeemable non-controlling interests 71 71 Equity Ingredion stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued – – Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,160 1,158 Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 11,464,034 and 11,154,203 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) at cost (1,091 ) (1,061 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (763 ) (897 ) Retained earnings 3,986 3,899 Total Ingredion stockholders’ equity 3,293 3,100 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 19 18 Total equity 3,312 3,118 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,435 $ 6,999

Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 Cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 133 $ (243 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53 52 Mechanical stores expense 13 14 Deferred income taxes 3 (4 ) Impairment charge for assets held for sale – 360 Margin accounts 28 (16 ) Changes in other trade working capital (290 ) (130 ) Other 8 (11 ) Cash (used for) provided by operating activities (52 ) 22 Cash used for investing activities: Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases (85 ) (65 ) Proceeds from disposal of manufacturing facilities and properties 5 2 Other 4 (1 ) Cash used for investing activities (76 ) (64 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings, net 24 10 Commercial paper borrowings, net 178 – Repurchases of common stock, net (39 ) (14 ) (Settlements) issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net (1 ) 7 Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests (43 ) (43 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 119 (40 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 5 (7 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4 ) (89 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 328 665 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 324 $ 576

Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”) Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited) I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income (in millions, except for percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, Change 2022 2021 Change Excl. FX Net Sales North America $ 1,174 $ 945 24 % 24 % South America 252 273 (8 %) (8 %) Asia-Pacific 272 235 16 % 21 % EMEA 194 161 20 % 28 % Total Net Sales $ 1,892 $ 1,614 17 % 19 % Operating Income North America $ 156 $ 134 16 % 16 % South America 38 40 (5 %) (8 %) Asia-Pacific 22 25 (12 %) (4 %) EMEA 31 31 0 % 10 % Corporate (34 ) (29 ) (17 %) (17 %) Sub-total 213 201 6 % 8 % Acquisition/integration costs (1 ) (1 ) Restructuring/impairment charges (2 ) (10 ) Impairment charge for assets held for sale – (360 ) Total Operating Income $ 210 $ (170 ) 224 % 226 %

II. Non-GAAP Information To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment costs, Mexico tax provision (benefit), and certain other special items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below. Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion $ 130 $ 1.92 $ (246 ) $ (3.66 ) Add back: Acquisition/integration costs, net of $ – million income tax benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (i) 1 0.01 1 0.01 Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $ – million and $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (ii) 2 0.03 8 0.12 Impairment on assets held for sale, net of $ – million of income tax benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (iii) – – 360 5.35 Tax (benefit) provision – Mexico (iv) (1 ) (0.01 ) 3 0.05 Diluted share impact (v) – – – (0.02 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 132 $ 1.95 $ 126 $ 1.85 Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding. Notes (i) During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded pre-tax acquisition and integration charges of $1 million for our acquisition and integration of KaTech, as well as our investment in the Arcor joint venture. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded pre-tax acquisition and integration charges of $1 million for our acquisition of PureCircle Limited. (ii) During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded $2 million of remaining pre-tax restructuring-related charges for the Cost Smart program. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $10 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of $5 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with our Cost Smart SG&A program, $3 million of restructuring-related charges as part of our Cost Smart Cost of sales program, primarily in North America, and $2 million of employee-related and other costs related to the Arcor joint venture. (iii) During the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $360 million held for sale impairment charge related to entering the Arcor joint venture. The impairment charge primarily reflected a $49 million write-down of contributed net assets to the agreed upon fair value and a $311 million valuation allowance for the cumulative foreign translation losses related to the net assets to be contributed. (iv) The Company recorded a tax benefit of $1 million for the first quarter of 2022, and a tax provision of $3 million for the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and its impact to the remeasurement of the Company’s Mexico financial statements during the periods. (v) When GAAP net income is negative and Non-GAAP Adjusted net income is positive, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding will include any options, restricted share units, or performance share units that would be otherwise dilutive. During the first quarter of 2021, the incremental dilutive share impact of these instruments was 0.6 million shares of common stock equivalents. Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”) Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, pre-tax) 2022 2021 Operating income (loss) $ 210 $ (170 ) Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) 1 1 Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 2 10 Impairment on assets held for sale (iii) – 360 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 213 $ 201 For notes (i) through (iii), see notes (i) through (iii) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

II. Non-GAAP Information (continued) Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”) Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Income before Provision for Effective Income (in millions) Income Taxes (a) Income Taxes (b) Tax Rate (b / a) As Reported $ 187 $ 54 28.9 % Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) 1 – Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 2 – Tax item – Mexico (vi) – 1 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 190 $ 55 28.9 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Income (Loss) before Provision for Effective Income (in millions) Income Taxes (a) Income Taxes (b) Tax Rate (b / a) As Reported $ (188 ) $ 55 (29.3 %) Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) 1 – Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 10 2 Impairment on assets held for sale (iii) 360 – Tax item – Mexico (iv) – (3 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 183 $ 54 29.5 % For notes (i) through (iv), see notes (i) through (iv) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

II. Non-GAAP Information (continued) Ingredion Incorporated (“Ingredion”) Reconciliation of Anticipated GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (“GAAP EPS”) to Anticipated Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“Adjusted EPS”) (Unaudited) Anticipated EPS Range for Full Year 2022 Low End High End GAAP EPS $ 6.80 $ 7.40 Add: Acquisition/integration costs (i) 0.02 0.02 Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 0.04 0.04 Tax benefit- Mexico (iii) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS $ 6.85 $ 7.45 Above is a reconciliation of our anticipated full year 2022 diluted EPS to our anticipated full year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges, costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. These amounts include, but are not limited to, adjustments to GAAP EPS for acquisition and integration costs, impairment and restructuring costs, and certain other special items. We generally exclude these adjustments from our adjusted EPS guidance. For these reasons, we are more confident in our ability to predict adjusted EPS than we are in our ability to predict GAAP EPS. These adjustments to GAAP EPS for 2022 include the following: (i) Pre-tax acquisition and integration charges for our acquisition and integration of KaTech, as well as our investment in the Arcor joint venture. (ii) Remaining pre-tax restructuring-related charges for the Cost Smart programs. (iii) Tax benefit as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and its impact to the remeasurement of the Company’s Mexico financial statements during the periods.