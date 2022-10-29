The Information Department, Prime Minister’s Office held the Informative Community Programme for Mosque Muslimah in Brunei Muara District. The briefing took place yesterday morning at the Information Department.

Such a programme is among the efforts to enhance knowledge and disseminate the latest development on the government’s steps towards improving living standards and boost self-motivation as well as provide inspiration to the community. Present was Dayang Hajah Hamsah binti Datu Kerna Haji Jaya, Acting Deputy Director of Information.

In the afternoon, the participants visited the Small Enterprise Food Incubator, Department of Agriculture and Agrifood in Kampung Kilanas. Organised by the Information Department, the programme is hoped to inspire and provide information to the community towards increasing their standard of living through entrepreneurship.

Source: Radio Television Brunei