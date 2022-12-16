​The Information Society Programme, Department of Information is conducted to increase knowledge and share current developments. The programme was held on 15th December, for participants from Kampung Batu Apoi at the Information Department, Prime Minister’s Office.

The programme was attended by 35 participants comprised of youths, individuals who have retired and run small businesses. The programme included a briefing on strengthening one’s identity, and a visit to three selected places. The programme aimed to disseminate the development and government’s efforts in improving the standard of living of the people.

Source: Radio Television Brunei