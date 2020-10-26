Citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam are mourning for 7 days, as a mark of shared sorrow and sympathy with the sadness of the royal family following the passing of Al-Marhum His Royal Highness Prince Haji 'Abdul 'Azim ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah on Saturday, 7th of Rabiulawal 1442 Hijrah corresponding to the 24th of October 2020.

In this regard, the Prime Minister's Office hereby announces that the attire throughout the mourning period is as usual. Viral news on some social media referring to the wearing of a white band on a songkok, white headscarves and tuaha or white armbands throughout the duration of the mourning period is not true and without basis. Meanwhile social and family activities such as wedding and birthday functions and the like, as well as sporting and recreational activities including hiking, are permitted, without containing elements of entertainment and which do not run counter to the ethics of mourning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei