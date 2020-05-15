The Minister of Transport and Infocommunications also clarified on the 7-day quarantine of items arriving from overseas.

Yang Berhormat informed that all the unclaimed parcels at Pos Miri and Pos Limbang has been brought back to the country in batches. Since the first batch on the 5th of May and final batch yesterday, over 5,000 parcels have been processed. All the items will be quarantine for 72 hours and need to undergo normal screening process such as customs x-ray before the sorting process. So far, around 445 parcels have been collected from the Mail Processing Centre, MPC, at Old Airport, Berakas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei