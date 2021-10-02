REGULATED INFORMATION
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium),
- Share capital: EUR 4,388,714.69
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,547,359 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,547,359 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
-
- 91 “2013 ESOP Warrants” issued on May 3, 2013 and 23 December 2014, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 45,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 205 “2016 ESOP Warrants” issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 102,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 299 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 149,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 520,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 520,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 1,400,000 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,400,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
For further information, please contact:
Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, CFO
corporate@nyxoah.com
+32 (0)10 22 24 55
Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
IR@nyxoah.com
