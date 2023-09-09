Information Muzakarrah Programme

The Information Department through the Tutong District Branch held an Information Muzakarah Programme on 9th September morning, with the residents of Mukim Pekan Tutong at the Tutong District Officer's Official Residence.

Dayang Siti Bismi Nuruliman binti Haji Awang Emzah, Acting Director of Information in her welcoming speech, among others stated that the Information Muzakarah Programme aims for government agencies to allow dialogue with grassroots community leaders in conveying and explaining matters related to public's problems apart from disseminating official government information. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei