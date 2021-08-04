Excellence in an organisation including the Ministry of Health itself, is highly dependent on the noble values possessed by the officers and staff. Officers and staff of a ministry are vital assets in implementing the ministry’s plans properly, in a timely manner and with excellence.

Doctor Haji Zulaidi bin Haji Abdul Latip, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Professional at the Ministry of Health in his speech during the opening ceremony of the induction course for newly recruited local officers at the Ministry of Health stressed for the ministry’s employees to have four important values namely the client first concept, a dynamic attitude, professional excellence and togetherness. 25 officers comprising dentists and newly recruited officers at the Ministry of Health and departments under it are attending the course which will end on the 14th of August. The function took place yesterday MORNING at the Health Promotion Centre in Jalan Commonwealth, Berakas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei