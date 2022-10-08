Indonesian Made Mie Sedaap Recall

The Brunei Darussalam Food Authority, BDFA informed the general public that the Singapore Food Agency, SFA had notified in regards to the recall of two Mie Sedaap products due to the presence of ethylene oxide in the said products.

BDFA had contacted the importer of the Mie Sedaap brand in Brunei Darussalam, and has confirmed that the affected batches are not imported into the country. The two products are Indonesian made Korean Style Spicy Chicken Flavoured Instant Noodle with the expiry date 21st May 2023, and the Korean Style Spicy Soup Instant Noodle with the expiry date 17 March 2023.

Source: Radio Television Brunei