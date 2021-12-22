An individual was issued with a compound fine for violating the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 for disposing rubbish from a vehicle at Jalan Panchor Mengkubau, Mengkubau National Housing Scheme.

Abu Kaium from Syarikat Al-Amin Ahmed Sendirian Berhad was fined 300 dollars and was given 7 days to settle the fine, subject to the current COVID-19 situation, or the case will be brought to court in default. If found guilty, a one-thousand dollar fine will be imposed for the first offence, and a fine of 3 thousand dollars as well as imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 months for the second and subsequent offences.

Source: Radio Television Brunei