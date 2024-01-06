Indian Navy Prevents Hijacking in Arabian Sea, Rescues Crew Including 6 Filipinos

MANILA: The Indian Navy successfully thwarted a hijacking attempt on the Liberian-flagged merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk, safeguarding its crew comprising Indian and Filipino nationals in the Arabian Sea.

According to Philippines News Agency, the naval operation took place on Friday. The Indian Navy intercepted the vessel as it sailed north of the Arabian Sea and promptly evacuated all 21 crew members. The envoy shared this information on X, previously known as Twitter. The crew included 15 Indians and 6 Filipinos.

Local reports indicate that the incident occurred approximately 460 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia on Thursday. It is reported that a group of five or six armed individuals boarded the ship.

The Kolkata-class guided missile destroyer INS Chennai, operating nearby, responded to the distress call. The naval ship discovered the crew members sheltered in the vessel's citadel. The Indian Navy confirmed that upon their arrival, the hijackers were no longer present on the ship.

The navy stated that the hijacking attempt was likely abandoned following a forceful warning issued by an Indian Navy maritime patrol aircraft, signaling an imminent interception by the INS Chennai.