The total number of children experiencing growth development problems in the country have risen from 400 children in 2010 to 766 children in 2020. The increase was inline with the global trend, where 1 in 6 children or 17 per cent of children between 3 to 17 years old are experiencing development problems. Hence, strong support from parents and guardians is vital in caring and managing children’s development from a young age.

Doctor Dayang Hajah Mawarni Binti Haji Abdul Hamid, a Paediatrician Consultant as Head of the Child Development Centre said among the development issues of children which are often referred to the centre are Autism, Intellectual Impairment and Down syndrome. The centre provides paediatrician, nurses and speech therapists. Children who are referred to the centre will undergo tests and assessment to identify the right treatment.

Several special needs services are provided including dental, psychology and medical welfare services apart from speech and communication therapy to assist children in pre-school skills.

The sacrifice and dedication of every parents and guardian are very important starting from the preconception period to the first year of a child’s life. With the dedication of the parents, the Child Development Center will be able to provide efficient treatment to help ensure the development of children at an optimal rate and the best quality of life in line with the Brunei Sustainable Development Goals and Wawasan Brunei 2035.

Source: Radio Television Brunei