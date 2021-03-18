The issue of the increase in goods and food prices during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak was also a focus of the council. In response to the query voiced by Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Awang Haji Sabtu, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy said that the price increase during the pandemic outbreak was caused by several unprecedented matters which affected logistics.

Yang Berhormat said that due to pandemic, officers from the Halal Food Control Division at the Ministry of Religious Affairs could not go overseas, for example to Australia, to witness the slaughtering of livestock. The government had to import cows and goats, either using ships or airplanes to bring them into Brunei, where the livestock was slaughtered. Due to high cost of logistics, the price of the meat also increased. However, currently the situation is almost back to normal. Yang Berhormat also reminded that under the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, there are twelve categories of basic food items that are monitored.

Source: Radio Television Brunei