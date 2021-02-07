​COSMO Charity Carnival which was organised by BTEC Level 3 in Business students of the Cosmopolitan College aimed to increase awareness on family values. It is part of the students’ assignment requirement in ‘Managing A Business Event’. The one-day carnival at Jerudong Park Garden carried the theme, ‘Family is our first priority’. More than 20 local vendors, companies and Small and Medium Enterprises participated in the event.

Part of proceeds from the carnival will be donated to Smarter Brunei as the co-organiser. The charity event not only help Smarter Brunei to raise funds but also to enhance awareness and empowerment of all individuals with autism as well as to promote good deeds by supporting the less fortunate community. The event was attended by Daniel Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmopolitan College and Pengiran Zamri bin Pengiran Haji Bujang, President of Smarter.

Source: Radio Television Brunei