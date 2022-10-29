Important Milestone throughout 100th Years

A century of tireless work and steady development has paved the way for Chung Hwa Middle School, Bandar Seri Begawan to celebrate it’s 100th Anniversary yesterday, which undoubtedly marks another important milestone for the school. Ever since its establishment in 1922, the school has been consistently following developments in the National Education System to ensure that its students receive quality education.

This school was previously known as Yok Choi School in 1918, before its name was eventually changed to Chung Hwa Middle School. It was initially established with the aim of undertaking the development of children in the local Chinese community, specifically in the field of education. Today, Chung Hwa Middle School, Bandar Seri Begawan, has successfully realised its vision of becoming the “Most Sought-After School in Brunei.” Such positive growth has enabled this school to gain recognition and a high level of confidence from parents in particular and from the multi-ethnic society in general.

With increased efforts and emphasis towards educational transformation, this school has earned its reputation as a renowned education institution in the country. Although the past one hundred years have seen a host of radical changes in the field of education, the school has emerged as a school of excellence, with recognised achievements that have served to drive the school to reach for even greater heights.

Throughout the 100 years of its establishment, Chung Hwa Middle School, Bandar Seri Begawan has held several anniversary celebrations at a number of different school sites. The first major celebration was the school’s 50th Anniversary in 1972, which was officiated by Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien. The school’s 80th Anniversary Celebration in 2002 and 90th Anniversary Celebration in 2012 were officiated by His Majesty the Sultan AND Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The school’s policy – which prioritises learning in three languages alongside emphasis on five aspects of education, namely academic, moral, physical, art and social education – will constantly be strengthened in order to ensure that the excellence attained all this while will continue to be achieved.

