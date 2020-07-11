The Caj Perkhidmatan or Service Charge under the Exit and Entry Charges Order, 2020 is not applicable for several categories. Here are the details:

Service Charge exempted for these categories:

Occupants of the following:

– A vehicle which belongs to His Majesty’s Government or a government of another country when it is being used for official purpose;

– A vehicle which belongs to the military forces of Brunei Darussalam

Service Charge exempted for these categories:

Occupants of the following:

– A vehicle when it is being used for firefighting, ambulance or police purposes

– A vehicle when it is being used for the purpose of a funeral.

Service Charge exempted for these categories:

– Public Officer of His Majesty’s Government in the execution of their official duties

– A child aged 2 years or below;

Service Charge exempted for these categories:

– Consular officers and consular employees as defined in Article 1 in the First Schedule to the Consular Relations Act (Chapter 118) and members of their families

– A diplomatic agent as defined in the Schedule to the Diplomatic Privileges (Vienna Convention) Act (Chapter 117).

Source: Radio Television Brunei