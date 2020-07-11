The Caj Perkhidmatan or Service Charge under the Exit and Entry Charges Order, 2020 is not applicable for several categories. Here are the details:
Service Charge exempted for these categories:
Occupants of the following:
– A vehicle which belongs to His Majesty’s Government or a government of another country when it is being used for official purpose;
– A vehicle which belongs to the military forces of Brunei Darussalam
Service Charge exempted for these categories:
Occupants of the following:
– A vehicle when it is being used for firefighting, ambulance or police purposes
– A vehicle when it is being used for the purpose of a funeral.
Service Charge exempted for these categories:
– Public Officer of His Majesty’s Government in the execution of their official duties
– A child aged 2 years or below;
Service Charge exempted for these categories:
– Consular officers and consular employees as defined in Article 1 in the First Schedule to the Consular Relations Act (Chapter 118) and members of their families
– A diplomatic agent as defined in the Schedule to the Diplomatic Privileges (Vienna Convention) Act (Chapter 117).
Source: Radio Television Brunei