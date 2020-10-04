The implementation of Compound Fines under the Employment Order, 2009 will come into force starting Thursday, 15th October 2020. The Labour Department, Ministry of Home Affairs in its press release informed on the introduction of handling offences that violate the provisions under the Employment Order 2009 and the Conditions of the Foreign Worker License for the private sector namely Companies as well as Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Workers License for Domestic Services.

The Labour Department further clarified that compound fines will be imposed for the first and second offences for employers who violate the Employment Order, 2009 and the regulations under it, while for the third offence, no compound fine will be imposed but will be brought to court for prosecution. Each offence is imposed with a compound fine not exceeding $1,000.

For further information on the compound fine rate for each offence, the public or the employer can contact 238 1848 during office hours or go to the Labour Department’s website, ‘www.labour.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei