The IMPIANA 2.0 Art Exhibition aims to encourage local artists to be more creative and continue to produce more paintings. The exhibition, which began early this month at the Mabohai Shopping Complex, is showcasing over 230 attractive paintings that are on par with professional artists.

Jointly held by 9 experienced artists and two young female painters, the exhibition is opened to the public every day from 5 in the afternoon to 8 in the evening. Members of the public will have the opportunity to appreciate all art works. Participating painters have broad experience in organising solo exhibitions and exhibitions held throughout the country. IMPIANA 2.0 Art Exhibition is held to highlight the country’s culture through art, and acts as a platform for local artists to gather and promote their artworks.

Source: Radio Television Brunei