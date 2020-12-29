Impiana 1.0, an art exhibition featuring 11 local artists was opened yesterday.

The opening was officiated by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali Bin Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism. The exhibition located at Unit 204, Mabohai Shopping Complex is held in conjunction with Brunei December Festival. The eleven artists are showcasing their artworks in different methods of application. All the artworks exhibited are available purchase. The exhibition is open from 9 in the morning to 7 in the evening until this Tuesday, 29th of December 2020.

Source: Radio Television Brunei