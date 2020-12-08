​In conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Elfera Health & Nursing Care Sendirian Berhad and Progresif Sendirian Berhad with the support of Ministry of Health and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, organised the IMPIAN Special Needs Resources Fair. It was held at the Indoor Stadium of Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex.

Present were Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health and wife. 27 exhibition booths are provided involving therapy and learning centre including 7 booths under the OKU National Council. Several learning centres that offered various programmes and suitable environment received pupils as young as 2 years old. The exhibition acts as a platform for parents, health professionals and teachers as well as the public who are interested in Persons With Different Abilities to together facilitate, support and understand their needs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei