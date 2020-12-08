In the afternoon, an IMPIAN Forum was held to empower the Special Needs Person’s Families. The forum which was supported by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and Ministry of Health, ELFERA Health and Nursing Care Sendirian Berhad as well as Progresif Sendirian Berhad was held at the Indoor Stadium of Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex in Berakas.

Present was Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The forum aimed to provide awareness and a platform to the public specifically parents and families of the special needs persons to hold discussions through dialogue sessions with specialists. Aside from that, it is also to gather information and provide networking opportunity with professionals and service provider in the efforts to formulate the early prevention plan and provide brighter future for children.

Source: Radio Television Brunei