LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Capital Group, LLC (“Imperial Capital”) announced today that it has hired Scott Wilson to trade European financials across the firm’s global network. The move represents Imperial’s continued growth strategy in order to augment the firm’s global credit offerings to institutional investors, specifically in the global financials market. Mr. Wilson will team with Amy Hazelton, a veteran hybrids desk analyst based in New York to offer institutional investors trading opportunities in the sector.

“Scott is an established credit professional who brings expertise in a product that we’ve seen become increasingly appealing to our clients,” said Peter Meyer, Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income Sales and Trading. “We are excited to have him come on board as part of a larger initiative to take the Firm’s financials credit business to the next level.”

Mr. Wilson joins Imperial Capital as Managing Director in the High Grade/Hybrid Trading Department in New York. Most recently, Mr. Wilson served as Managing Director at BTIG in New York. Prior to moving to New York, Mr. Wilson worked at LMR Partners and BTG Pactual Asset Management in London, where he focused on financials credit. Mr. Wilson began his career as a financials credit analyst at UBS in Singapore. He holds degrees in Economics and International Affairs from The American University and Johns Hopkins University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer’s capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace, post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. Our UK based professionals focus on the entire credit spectrum and have expertise across sales, trading, credit analysis, and support functions. We provide comprehensive trading in multiple currencies.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:

Brian Robertson

+ 44 (0) 207 650 5401

brobertson@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A.

Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A situated in Milan, Italy is an authorized subsidiary of Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A operates in the Italian market, and enables us to passport into other EU jurisdictions post Brexit. We are dedicated to maintaining a European presence and developing our international franchise.

Imperial Capital SIM S.p.A is regulated by Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (“CONSOB”) and the Bank of Italy.

For more information regarding Imperial SIM S.p.A., please contact:

Julien Sida

+ 44 (0) 207 650 5431

jsida@imperialcapital.com