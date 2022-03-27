Almost 60 of the underprivileged senior citizens from several Mukims in Tutong District received donation through ‘Impak Ubaya-Ubaya’ Project. The donation was presented via drive-thru basis at the Pengiran Muda Abdul Wakeel Mosque in Kiudang and the rest were distributed to the houses of the recipients.

The project was organised by IMPAK Youth Group, Tutong District Youth Centre in collaboration with the Tutong District Youth and Sports Department. Its aims to cultivate a spirit of concern, especially among the youths towards the community in need, especially the senior citizens. Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Hamdan, Chairman of IMPAK Youth Group, Tutong District Youth Centre explained that the project aims to raise public awareness in health care. The project also received response from the public.

Source: Radio Television Brunei