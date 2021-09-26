The Royal Brunei Police Force has apprehended two foreign women aged 28 and 62 believed to be involved in immoral activities.

The Anti-Vice and Gambling Suppression Unit, Crime Investigation Department made the arrest at a room, in a flat at the capital. During the inspection, a number of evidence were found including mobile phone and cash. The suspects had undergo COVID-19 screening test. The case is being investigated under Section 294 A, Offence of Offering Sexual Services, Criminal Penal Code Chapter 22.

Source: Radio Television Brunei