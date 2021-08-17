A Malaysian man was yesterday charged for an Offense Under Chapter 5(1) of the Immigration Act Chapter 17 for entering the country without going through the Immigration Control Post.

Hanafi bin Amit, 37, was also charged for entering the country illegally. The punishment for the first offense is 2 months imprisonment, while for the second offense is 3 months imprisonment and 3 strokes of the cane. The sentence is carried out simultaneously, namely 3 months imprisonment and 3 strokes of the cane effective of 16th August, 2021.

Source: Radio Television Brunei