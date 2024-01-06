IM Quizon Maintains Lead in Philippine National Chess Championship

MANILA: In a critical match during the Philippine National Chess Championship, International Master (IM) Daniel Quizon drew with Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Janelle Mae Frayna at the Marikina Community Convention Center on Friday night. This result was part of the championship's 11th round and was pivotal in the current standings of the tournament.

According to Philippines News Agency, Quizon, a 19-year-old from Dasmariñas City, Cavite, remains in the lead with a total of eight points. Close on his heels are Frayna, Grandmaster (GM) John Paul Gomez, and IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia, each with 7.5 points. In their respective matches, Gomez reached a draw with IM Paulo Bersamina, while Garcia and GM Darwin Laylo also concluded their game in a draw.

The competition sees Bersamina in the fifth position with 7 points. He is followed by National Master (NM) Vince Angelo Medina with 6.5 points, and Fide Masters (FM) Mark Jay Bacojo and Christian Gian Karlo Arca, both holding 6.0 points.

Quizon is striving to replicate his previous championship victory, which he secured three years ago in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. The winner of this championship is set to receive a prize of PHP120,000 and will secure one of the three coveted slots on the national team for the upcoming Chess Olympiad, scheduled from September 10 to 23 in Budapest, Hungary.

Frayna, 26, from Legazpi City, Albay, is not only contending for the top position in the tournament but also aims to become the first female player of the Philippine team to compete in the Olympiad. A victory in the National Chess Championship would also earn her the distinction of being the first female champion of this tournament.

In her quest for the title, Frayna’s remaining matches in this 13-round tournament include confrontations with GM Joey Antonio and Samson Chiu Chin Lim III. Currently, Antonio is ranked 9th with 5.5 points, followed by Laylo with 4.5 points, Nadera and Lim each with 3.5 points, and NM Jerish John Velarde and Woman International Master (WIM) Marie Antoinette San Diego, both at 2.0 points.