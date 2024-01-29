Iloilo City to Gain PHP24-M Multipurpose Center Benefitting Barangay Tanza Esperanza and Neighbors

Iloilo City - A new multipurpose center, encompassing an evacuation facility and an economic enterprise hub for recovering drug dependents, is set to be constructed in Iloilo City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PHP24 million project will benefit residents of Barangay Tanza Esperanza and neighboring areas in the City Proper. The initiative, led by Iloilo City's lone district Representative Julienne Baronda and Senator Ramon Revilla Jr., is expected to reach completion before the year's end.

The center aims to serve multiple neighboring barangays, including Tanza Baybay, Tanza Bonifacio, Rizal Estanzuela, and Rizal Pala-Pala. Rep. Baronda highlighted that the facility will alleviate the burden on Bonifacio Elementary School, which has been used as an evacuation site during calamities, disrupting classes. The proposed two-story building will dedicate its lower level to the training and economic empowerment of 20 families of former drug users, while the upper floor will function as an evacuation center.

During his visit on Saturday, Senator Revilla pledged an additional PHP50 million for a boardwalk next to the project. Concurrently, Senator Christopher Lawrence 'Bong' Go, on a separate visit, extended support to families affected by 2013's Typhoon Egay. Through the National Housing Authority's emergency housing assistance program, each family received PHP10,000, along with food packs, vitamins, and sports equipment. Senator Go also inspected the ongoing construction of the Super Health Center in Pavia and encouraged Ilonggos to utilize the services of the four Malasakit Centers in Iloilo City and province.

Both senators were in Iloilo to participate in the Dinagyang Festival, reflecting their commitment to the region's development and well-being.