Iloilo City Seeks More Native Seedlings for Tree-Growing Activity

ILOILO CITY: The local government here needs more native seedlings for its massive tree-growing activity in response to climate change. Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said Thursday he has ordered native trees from Mindanao and is seeking donations of native tree seedlings.

According to Philippines News Agency, the city government has around 12,000 seedlings of various species in its nursery and has already planted about 35,000 in open spaces under the Urban Tree Planting Program. He emphasized the importance of making Iloilo City greener with more native trees. Executive Assistant for Environment Armando Dayrit noted that native trees attract biodiversity and help cool temperatures. Preparations are ongoing, starting at the Diversion Road, where 'Dita' species will replace Royal Palm trees.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources has already donated 3,000 tree seedlings of various species to the city.