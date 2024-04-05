Iloilo City Receives P18 Million for Risk Resiliency and Sustainability Program

ILOILO CITY - A significant financial boost aimed at enhancing risk resiliency has been allocated to Iloilo City, benefiting over 2,000 residents across 124 barangays. The PHP18 million fund, part of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Risk Resiliency Program (RRP) in Western Visayas (DSWD 6), will support 'Project LAWA at BINHI.'

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative, whose name stands for Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished, will employ a cash-for-training and work (CFTW) approach. The program focuses on critical areas such as water sufficiency and food security, aiming to address the intertwined challenges of hunger, poverty, and climate change-induced vulnerabilities.

The memorandum of agreement for the program was signed on April 4, by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas and DSWD 6 Regional Director Lawyer Carmelo Nochete. Mayor Treñas acknowledged the timely support from DSWD, emphasizing the critical need for water and food security measures during the current dry season.

Under the project, participants will engage in a three-day educational session on climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies, followed by 15 days of cash-for-work activities. These include container gardening and tree planting in designated communal gardens and daycare centers, fostering sustainable food sources and enhancing green spaces. Additionally, participants will work on constructing small farm reservoirs, repairing water harvesting facilities, and diversifying water supply sources.

The initiative concludes with two days of training focused on maintaining and expanding the project's benefits. Each participant will receive PHP 450 per day over the 20-day program, investing their efforts in sustainable development practices that aim to fortify the community's resilience against environmental challenges.