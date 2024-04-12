Iloilo City Police Seize Over PHP 2.9 Million Worth of Shabu in Drug Sting

ILOILO - In a significant drug enforcement operation, a 49-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in Barangay Caingin, La Paz district, after being caught selling shabu for the third time. The individual, considered a high-value target by authorities, was apprehended during a buy-bust operation conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU).

According to Philippines News Agency, director of the Iloilo City Police Office, who participated in the operation, the suspect was found in possession of 430 grams of shabu. While the standard drug price of the haul is estimated at PHP 2.9 million, its street value could reach up to PHP 8.6 million. CDEU Chief Lt. Col. Antonio Benitez Jr. provided details on the suspect's criminal history, noting that he was first arrested in 2013 and released in 2018, only to be apprehended again later that year. The suspect availed of plea bargaining in 2022.

Lt. Col. Benitez highlighted the challenges faced in monitoring and capturing the suspect, citing over a month of surveillance and difficulties in penetrating his secure location. The breakthrough came with the assistance of local residents and an informant who alerted the authorities to the arrival of new drug stocks. It was also revealed that the suspect has direct contacts inside Bilibid Prison and personally distributes shabu to clients in the city.

The investigation continues as officials work to trace the route used to ship the illegal drugs to Iloilo.