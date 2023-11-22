Iloilo City Hosts National STI Week, Focusing on Blue Economy

Iloilo City – The 2023 National Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Week celebration opened in Iloilo City, spotlighting the blue economy's vital role in the Philippines' development. This event aligns with the 'Pagtanaw 2050,' a 30-year foresight plan emphasizing the use of science and technology for innovation.

According to Philippines News Agency, Science and Technology Regional Director for Western Visayas, the Visayas region is a significant contributor to the country's fishery products and tourism, with an abundance of beaches and a crucial role in marine transportation. Highlighting the importance of the blue economy, Gelonga pointed out the vast marine territory of the Philippines compared to its land area, emphasizing the need for focused efforts in this sector. Plans include developing a unified agenda for the blue economy in the Visayas, enhancing technology in small enterprises, and building a pool of experts to tackle technological challenges.

Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. stressed the importance of seaboard research and development for economic advancement. He acknowledged the Philippines' rich marine resources as a driver for employment, business growth, cultural preservation, and regional development.

The five-day event, held for the first time outside Manila, features a range of activities across four venues. These include exhibits, technology demonstrations, forums, and showcases of research and innovation from Western Visayas and other regions. The venues are the National Museum (focusing on natural fibers and textiles), the maritime training ship of the John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University (highlighting marine biodiversity and maritime technology), Tek-Tienda Product Bazar (featuring DOST-assisted delicacies), and the main S and T exhibit at the Iloilo Convention Center (ICC).

Additionally, a techno-tour will allow guests to visit key research centers in Iloilo, including the University of San Agustin's Drug Discovery and Development facility, the Iloilo Science and Technology University's Regional Yarn Production and Innovation Center, and the University of the Philippines Visayas' Center for Mollusk and the Philippine Genome Center. The Philippine Science High School Western Visayas will also host an open house, offering the public a chance to explore their laboratories and interact with students and faculty.

Gelonga sees this event as a refreshing way to showcase the accomplishments of the science and technology community in the region, providing an opportunity for Iloilo and Western Visayas to demonstrate their scientific and technological achievements.