Iloilo City Hosts 2024 Dinagyang Festival, Celebrating as Philippines’ Festival Capital

ILOILO CITY: The upcoming 2024 Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo City is set to underline its status as the festival capital of the Philippines, featuring a diverse array of performances and celebrations. This year's event aims to highlight various major festivals in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, the festival's artistic director, the tribes' competition scheduled for January 28 will include not only school-based participants but also special performances commemorating the Chinese New Year, Paraw Regatta, and Bike Festival. "There are special performances highlighting that Iloilo City and Iloilo province [as a whole] is a festival capital of the Philippines," Divinagracia stated on Tuesday.

The final schedule from the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. indicates that the Chinese New Year presentation will follow performances by Tribu Taga Barrio and Tribu Mandurriao at the Freedom Grandstand. Additionally, the Paraw Regatta will be featured after performances by Tribu Salognon and Tribu Sigabong, along with a special participation by the Tambor Trumpa Musika. Other participating tribes include Tribu Ilonganon, Tribu Silak, Tribu Paghidaet, and Tribu Pan-ay.

Divinagracia confirmed that preparations for the tribes' competition are complete, especially with the return of school participants. He highlighted the festival's return to its traditional form, promising an exciting performance from local artists and Dinagyang warriors. The inclusion of sets and panels is expected to enhance the transition between tribes.

In addition to the main event, the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan on January 27 will showcase more of Iloilo's festivals. Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. described the Kasadyahan as "very meaningful," offering a platform for Iloilo to share its culture and spirit. The festival is being developed into an 'F5'—fun, foodie, friendly festival of festivals—featuring parades from different municipalities and their respective festivals. Participants include the Kaing Festival of Leon, Katagman Festival of Oton, Saad Festival of Leganes, Cry of Jelicuon of New Lucena, Pantat Festival of Zarraga, Tultugan Festival of Maasin, Hirinugyaw-Suguidanonay of Calinog, and Banaag Festival of Anilao.

The Dinagyang ILOmination and Floats Parade of Lights on the night of January 26 will further showcase tribes from various dance companies in Iloilo, emphasizing Ilonggo values. Participating tribes include Tribu Ilonggohanon, Tribu Kahirup, Tribu Mandurriao, Tribu Sagasa, Tribu Sidlangan, Tribu IAFA, and Tribu Buntag-tala.