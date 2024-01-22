Iloilo City Fortifies Security for 2024 Dinagyang Festival, Avoids Signal Shutdown

ILOILO: Iloilo City is set to enhance security for the upcoming Dinagyang Festival on January 27-28, 2024, while opting not to implement a signal shutdown, a measure previously requested by the Philippine National Police (PNP). Mayor Jerry P. Treñas announced these plans during a press conference on Monday, emphasizing the city's commitment to strict security without disrupting communication services.

According to Philippines News Agency, considerations are being made for additional security measures, such as a potential executive order banning backpacks at the festival events, if requested by the Iloilo City Police Office. The Mayor also plans to ensure adequate lighting by instructing the City Engineer's Office to install floodlights in poorly lit areas and has not ruled out requesting support from the Philippine Army if necessary.

For handling disturbances, three mobile jails from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology will be on standby. These will be deployed to the Iloilo City Action and Response (ICARE) center in various locations including Sooc, Arevalo, and Calumpang, Molo, to manage any unruly festival-goers.

Mayor Treñas is scheduled to meet with members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod to discuss the appeal of Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor regarding the council's earlier decision against a signal shutdown. Treñas stated that while the appeal will be seriously considered, the decision to avoid a signal shutdown is final, based on negative experiences from the previous year when it impacted communication as far as the Iloilo airport in Cabatuan town and neighboring municipalities.

The Mayor emphasized heightened vigilance by the police due to an anticipated increase in visitors, attributing this to the country reopening and a trend of 'revenge travel'.

Tourism Regional Director for Western Visayas, Crisanta Marlene P. Rodriguez, in a separate interview, highlighted the significant role of festivals in promoting local tourism. She expressed expectations of increased tourist arrivals during the Dinagyang highlights and mentioned that influencers have been requested from their central office to help promote the festival.