Iloilo City Delivers Over 6 Million Liters of Water to Combat Drought

Iloilo City - Over six million liters of water have been distributed to approximately 70 barangays in Iloilo City as part of ongoing efforts to alleviate water scarcity during the rainy season.

According to Philippines News Agency, Administrative Officer 1 Arvilyn Mae Jusden of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the water is sourced from both donated supplies and purchases made by the city government.

The initiative, dubbed 'Oplan Bulig Tubig sa Syudad', began on April 30 with water donated by the private sector and was supplemented by city-bought water starting May 15, following the declaration of a state of calamity due to the water crisis. "As of today, we have delivered around 5,210,800 liters of the procured water and 915,900 liters of the donated water," Jusden stated in an interview.

The districts of City Proper, Lapuz, La Paz, and Molo have been the primary beneficiaries of the water rationing, with some additional supplies reaching Arevalo and Jaro. Furthermore, the city anticipates the daily delivery of at least 500,000 liters of procured water over the next three months. Partnerships with Flo Water Resources, Bombo Radyo Foundation Inc., and other local entities including the Bureau of Fire Protection and Metro Pacific Iloilo Water have contributed significantly to the effort, with a donation of 10,000 cubic meters of water.

With the rainy season underway, Jusden mentioned plans to conduct ground assessments and surveys to evaluate the ongoing water needs. "Right now, we could not say if we continue or stop with the water rationing even with the onset of the rainy season because we need a survey or a study," she added.