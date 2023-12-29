Ilocos Norte Marks 2023 with Notable Achievements in Various Sectors

Ilocos Norte, Philippines – The year 2023 stands out as a landmark period for Ilocos Norte, marked by significant achievements in education, tourism, energy, agriculture, and public safety.

According to Philippines News Agency, the institution produced topnotchers in various professional licensure examinations, including physicians, teachers, physical therapists, foresters, nurses, civil engineers, lawyers, agriculturists, and chemical technicians. Dr. Aira Cassandra Castro, an MMSU graduate, notably ranked first in the Physician Licensure Examination with an 89 percent rating in March. Castro has since joined the faculty of MMSU's College of Medicine, reflecting her commitment to serving the region and training future Ilocano doctors.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc highlighted the province's investment in education, healthcare, and livelihood as key to addressing challenges such as poverty and migration. Despite a reduced provincial budget for 2023, down to PHP2.1 billion from PHP2.4 billion, the province maintained high-quality public services. The National Economic and Development Authority reported a low poverty incidence of 2.5 percent in 2021 and a high employment rate of 98.9 percent in 2022 for Ilocos Norte.

In tourism, Ilocos Norte emerged as the grand winner of the 2023 Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines Pearl Awards, consolidating its status as a premier tourism hub. The province has seen a dramatic increase in tourism arrivals, with nearly three million visitors in 2022. The Ilocos Norte Tourism Office anticipates surpassing this number in 2023, aided by the new Laoag-Cebu direct route initiated by Philippine Airlines.

The Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative (INEC) successfully reduced power rates from PHP14.7368 per kilowatt hour in August to PHP10.7656, with further reductions expected. This was achieved through efficient trading and dialogue with independent power producers, including an agreement with AboitizPower.

In agriculture, the 'Agri Ka Dito' program, in collaboration with various government agencies, provided assistance to some 75,000 farmers. Key projects included the inauguration of a PHP130 million post-harvest facility in Dingras and the construction of a multipurpose warehouse with solar dryer in Vintar.

The province also strengthened public safety, with the Philippine National Police modernization program providing 28 new patrol cars and personal safety equipment worth around PHP37.4 million to the Ilocos Norte police. The year reported high crime clearance and solution efficiencies, contributing to a peaceful environment in the region.