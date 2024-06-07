Ilocos Norte Bolsters Healthcare with Infrastructure and Staff Enhancements

LAOAG CITY – Ilocos Norte is witnessing significant improvements in its public healthcare system through the enhancement of facilities, acquisition of new medical equipment, and recruitment of healthcare professionals. These efforts aim to provide better medical services to the province’s population.

According to Philippines News Agency, the provincial health officer, local government units are collaborating with the Department of Health (DOH) and other agencies to address healthcare gaps and advance facility capabilities. "Collaboration is key to achieving these goals. I am glad that together, we are working on providing high quality healthcare through continuous training, infrastructure upgrades and innovative medical technologies," Dr. Balalio stated during an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Friday.

The DOH's Health Facilities Enhancement Program has funded over PHP 235 million in infrastructure projects, including the construction of a three-story tertiary clinical laboratory, a two-story emergency room building, and a medical arts building at Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital (GRBASMH) in Laoag City. Additionally, the Ilocos Norte government is actively hiring medical specialists such as anesthesiologists, pediatricians, emergency doctors, and obstetricians-gynecologists, among others, to better serve its more than 600,000 residents.

Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc emphasized the ongoing recruitment efforts during a briefing on Thursday. "We are still looking for more doctors and other health professionals not only for the GRBASMH but also for other hospitals. We want them to stay close to their workplace," he explained.

Dr. Rogelio Balbag, executive director of the Ilocos Norte Hospital Management Committee, revealed upcoming developments, including the operation of a new hemodialysis unit with six stations and a recently operational oxygen plant capable of producing 10 tanks per hour. This plant supplements the existing oxygen supply facilities and serves not only provincial hospitals but also district hospitals and medical centers outside the province.