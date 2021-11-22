As part of efforts to support of World Children’s Day, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Development, has organised the lighting up of the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge with blue coloured lights.

Carrying the theme ‘Unite to Reverse the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Children’, the celebration focused on fighting for the welfare and well-being of children to meet current and future challenges by adapting to the new normal. The lights will continue to be lit today from 6.45 in the evening until 12 midnight.

Source: Radio Television Brunei