The Islamic Da'wah Centre Youth Religious Programme Secretariat and the Asy-Syahadah Mualaf Youth in collaboration with Jame' ' Asr Hasanil Bolkiah as well as the Brunei-China Friendship Association yesterday held the 'Ifthar Mahabbah' at the said mosque in Kampung Kiulap.

In attendance was Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohammad Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. The event was enlivened with Al-Quran reading by Awang Muhammad Saiful Dafi bin Muhmmad Suhaimi @ Suanddy bin Suhaimi, Qari champion of the Nationwide Musabaqah Murattal Al-Qur'an for Muallaf for 1444 Hijrah/2022. Such a ceremony is a proof that Islam prioritises strengthening relations and do good deeds despite differences in race and religion.

Source: Radio Television Brunei