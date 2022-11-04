Identify Symptoms of Psychological Stress

Mental health topic have been widely discussed for the past several years aside from other health issues. In 2020, the Ministry of Health reported that 1.5 per cent of the population experienced symptoms of psychological stress and the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to increased levels of anxiety, depression and self-isolation. Mental issues for men are often side-lined by the society and considered a sign of weakness or failure. In conjunction with the ‘Movember’ campaign that is held in November, a junior psychologist from the Brunei Neuroscience, Stroke and Rehabilitation Services, Pantai Jerudong Specialist Centre shared his view on men’s mental health in an interview with RTB.

Symptoms of depression are different for every men, making it more difficult for individuals and their families to identify if and when help is needed. Some common signs and symptoms of psychological stress are constant worrying, extreme sadness, isolating oneself from friends and family, concentration difficulty and fatigue. Physical signs include frequent shortness of breath and headache.

Source: Radio Television Brunei