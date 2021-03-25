​The Hengyi Industries in collaboration with Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD; Politeknik Brunei; and the Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE yesterday organized an Open Day. The 2 day event is held at Dewan Mahligai, Airport Mall.

The event were jointly launched by Mr Alan Goh, Human Resources Director of Hengyi Industries; Pengiran Doctor Mohammad Iskandar bin Pengiran Haji Petra, Assistant Vice Chancellor of UBD; Doctor Tang Shi Siong, Head of School of Science and Engineering and Principal of Politeknik Brunei; and Hajah Mariah binti Haji Abdul Manaf, Acting Director of IBTE. The event aims to introduce and promote the joint scholarships and collaborative programmes between Hengyi Industries and the local institutions as a pathway for the local youths to further their education as well as to improve their skills in various programme offered. The public are welcome to visit the open day until tomorrow at 9 until 11 in the morning and 2:30 until 5:00 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei