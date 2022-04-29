Featured Image for ZelenskiyNFT

KYIV, Ukraine, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IamUkraine announces the launch of its NFT collection to pave the way towards an iconic artform to aid Ukraine. Focused on improving the domestic humanitarian landscape, the collection is expected to provide support to the struggling population.

IamUkraine is proud to announce its initiative to support the Ukrainian cause with the introduction of the Zelenskiy’s NFT collection. The company is launching the paramount collection to provide humanitarian support and assistance to domestic causes in Ukraine. Recognizing the dire humanitarian situation on the ground, the company has paved the way to provide effective support to struggling citizens in Ukraine. IamUkraine has a history of creating iconic digital art to support global initiatives.

More information about the upcoming launch can be found at zelenskiynft.com.

Talking more about the upcoming launch, Project Director Volodymyr Samoilenko said, “We want the world to come together to provide humanitarian support to the Ukrainian cause by supporting this project. The Zelenskiy’s NFT collection is centered around showcasing unique art forms to celebrate the bravery shown by ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent months. The spirit of the leader has been an inspiration for people around the world. We realized how impactful it was to show global support to the country, and this is a significant step in that direction.”

According to the lead artist Mariya Makarenko, “The project will serve as a historical reminder of the global support received by Zelenskyy through this turbulent period. The artistic direction is focused on representing the bravery and fortitude shown by the national leadership through this challenging time. By presenting these art pieces to the world, we’re hoping to present a unifying image of the world. The representation of the country’s national identity is a hallmark element of the project, and we hope to convey our support through this launch.”

Global insiders have welcomed the launch by showing massive support for the initial public offering. The launch follows through on IamUkraine’s philosophy to make an impact through expressive art forms. The company has showcased an inclination to stay firm and serve as a unifying force. IamUkraine is becoming the most promising support project for Ukraine, thanks to the unifying focus of the project. The creative project is also paired with advanced utility to deliver a historic value proposition to customers and followers. In these challenging times, art is emerging as a key source of strength and support.

