Two local companies have the opportunity to expand their businesses and at the same time provide employment opportunities for locals, after signing i-Usahawan contracts with the Department of Electrical Services, DES, Ministry of Energy. Under the contract, Barokah Toiyibah Enterprise and Izouco Moto Services, will provide housekeeping services for a period of three years at the department’s various facilities. The signing ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Department of Electrical Services Headquarters, Old Airport, Berakas.

The signing was witnessed by Pengiran Haji Jamra Weira bin Pengiran Haji Petra, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy. Signing on behalf of the Department of Electrical Services was Awang Muhammad Amir Sharifuddin bin Haji Ali, Acting Director of DES. Meanwhile, Barokah Toiyibah Enterprise was represented by its Director, Awang Mohammad Wadood bin Haji Seruji; and signing on behalf of Izouco Moto Services was its Director, Awang Hairoman Izwan bin Haji Omar.

Source: Radio Television Brunei