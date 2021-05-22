The Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism through the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood has implemented a number of strategies to encourage good farming practices that can change the country’s horticulture industry landscape in the long term. In 2020, 3,756 farmers nationwide are actively involved in the farming industry involving an area of 5,242.2 hectares.

One of the efforts is planting vegetables using the hydroponic system inside protected houses and the fertigation system. Through these technologies, it brings many benefits including the increase of more saleable produce by 90 per cent compared to traditional methods and no pesticide is used. Apart from vegetables, fruits and paddy are also produced by farmers.

Last year’s biggest contributor in the horticulture industry was vegetables with local output of 8,508 metric tonnes values at 25.13 million dollars. For tropical vegetable supply, Brunei Darussalam has reached 67 per cent self-sufficiency last year.

The second largest contributor was fruits with local output of 7,215 metric tonnes valued at 14.02 million dollars, and the country achieved 46 per cent self-sufficiency for tropical fruits last year.

The paddy sector was the third largest contributor with an output of 3,865 metric tonnes valued at 6.18 million dollars. For this sector, Brunei Darussalam achieved 8.23 per cent self-sufficiency.

The horticulture sector plays a vital role in economic growth and diversification apart from animal husbandry. In addition to that, the ‘Gerai Hujung Minggu Pasar Kitani’ that was introduced last year has helped with the industry’s output growth in the country. The weekly event provides an alternative avenue for local farmers and businesses to promote their produce directly to the consumers.

