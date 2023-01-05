Humanitarian Fund Donation Presentation

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports received a donation amounting $12,914 for the Pakistan Flood Humanitarian Fund 2022. The donation was from the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF. The donation handover ceremony took place yesterday morning at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. It was received by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Nazmi bin Haji Mohamad, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The RBAF’s donation amounting $10,000 was presented by Major General Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Muhammad Haszaimi bin Bol Hassan, Commander of RBAF.

Meanwhile, a sum of $2,914 from the Ministry of Defence was handed over by Retired Colonel Dayang Norsuriati binti Haji Sharbini, Permanent Secretary for Policy, Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Defence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei