The Human Library Project, HLP that was implemented at the Kampung Amo ‘B’ Long House in Temburong District has shown positive impact from the aspects of reading and writing skills in Malay and English among the long house residents. As part of a community service programme, HLP was conducted by a group of students from Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD with the cooperation of the Kampung Amo Consultative Council. The initiative reflects the student’s volunteer services in assisting communities residing in rural areas especially in Temburong District.

10 UBD Students who are in their third year were involved in HLP, which included extra classes. Since it was introduced in 2013, the HLP has received encouraging responses from local residents and 42 students from pre to Year 6 and secondary schools registered to take part in the programme.

With the concept of extra class, HLP is held in the evenings from Monday to Friday. The project uses academic and non-academic methods to make learning process more enjoyable and students can be more focused on the subjects taught.

Through the implementation of HLP, the student’s understanding on the subjects taught have improved. It is hoped that such a project can help the country achieve one of the goals of Wawasan Brunei 2035 namely producing educated citizens.

Source: Radio Television Brunei