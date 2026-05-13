Huayan Robotics at metaltech & automex 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huayan Robotics, a HKEX-listed specialist in intelligent collaborative robotics, is set to showcase its latest automation solutions at METALTECH & AUTOMEX 2026, taking place from May 20 to 23 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur. At Booth L2-7320, Hall 7, the company will present a portfolio of flexible, efficient, and intelligent robotic systems. The participation reflects the company’s strong commitment to the Malaysian and broader Southeast Asian market.

At this leading event, Huayan Robotics will highlight solutions for welding applications and high-frequency industrial scenarios, including:

Collaborative Welding Robot Lineup

Visitors are expected to learn two collaborative welding robot models:

U ltra-long 1.8 m reach cobot , designed for large and complex workpieces;

, designed for large and complex workpieces; Lightweight model equipped with a magnetic base for flexible deployment across multiple stations.

They feature force-controlled drag-to-teach, automatic seam tracking, and adaptive path correction, collectively reducing programming effort while improving welding precision and consistency. Tailored for industries such as shipbuilding, structural steel fabrication, and metal fabrication, etc., these welding robots scale production with greater flexibility.

Integrated Automation Solutions

Headlining the showcase will be advanced automation solutions, including CNC loading and unloading robots, heavy-payload palletizing robots, and 2.5D vision inspection robots.

In CNC applications, Huayan Robotics delivers high speed, precision, and stable operation, supported by long-term partnerships with leading global machine tool manufacturers. Its palletizing solution offers up to 60 kg payload, 2.2 m reach, and 8–13 cycles per minute, built for high-throughput industries such as food & beverage, daily chemicals, and logistics. The AI-enhanced 2.5D vision system brings smarter, more cost-effective quality control into the production line, improving both accuracy and efficiency in inspection.

Visit Booth L2-7320 at MITEC to explore the full range of collaborative robotics and connect with the team about intelligent manufacturing opportunities across Southeast Asia.

About Huayan Robotics

Huayan Robotics specializes in collaborative robot solutions for welding, palletizing, assembly, screwdriving, spraying, and more, serving manufacturers in over 50 countries and regions to enhance efficiency, flexibility, and operational performance.

Backed by over 20 years of expertise and following its listing, Huayan Robotics is accelerating its global expansion. With Southeast Asia identified as a key strategic growth market, Huayan Robotics continues to innovate practical solutions, driven by its mission: Robotics for Humanity.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.huayan-robotics.net/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huayanrobotics

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Huayanrobotics

Email: [email protected]

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