HqO Partners With Savills to Reshape the Workplace of the Future for Corporate Occupiers

HqO is the world’s leading workplace experience platform; Savills is the largest tenant-focused advisory firm in North America

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HqO , the world’s leading workplace experience platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Savills , North America’s largest tenant-focused advisory firm. The partnership will enable Savills to provide its clients the ability to demonstrate the value of real estate through unique, actionable insights into connecting with and empowering employees, increasing flexibility in the workplace, and reimagining how the modern workplace enhances productivity and community.

HqO and Savills – both renowned for their steadfast commitment to advocating for occupiers across the globe, as well as for their cutting-edge technology, market data, and workplace insights – formed the alliance in an effort to best advise corporates navigating a real estate ecosystem that is currently experiencing a generational disruption.

“Savills modern and differentiated approach to translating data and market intelligence into actionable insights for occupiers across the globe, coupled with HqO’s position as a proven leader in the tenant experience space, makes this strategic alliance mutually beneficial for both parties,” said Sarah Dreyer , Executive Vice President, Information, Technology and Digital Strategy at Savills.

Due to the firms’ respective areas of expertise, the partnership will allow Savills and HqO to empirically demonstrate which layouts, amenities, and workplace programs drive employee engagement and maximize the ROI of every dollar spent on office space.

The partnership will provide granular visibility into how employees experience and interact with their workplace. In turn, corporate leaders will be able to evaluate and optimize their office performance to reimagine a modern workplace that enhances productivity, promotes community, and energizes employees.

“The last three years have radically transformed how people connect with each other and the places they work. Being able to activate those trends from users to physical real estate properties is mission-critical today,” said Chase Garbarino , Co-Founder and CEO at HqO. “Savills shares the same vision as HqO, and the overall belief that the future of the workplace will be driven by their experiences. This partnership represents the significant shift in overall mindset towards customer-centricity for the first time in the larger commercial real estate industry.”

About Savills Inc.:

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm’s integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting. For more information, please visit Savills.us .

About HqO:

HqO, ranked No. 75 on the Inc. 5000 list, is transforming how people connect with each other and the places they work. The HqO Workplace Experience Platform makes it easy for companies and commercial property teams to create modern workplaces through world-class amenities and services that allow people to thrive and produce the best results. Active in over 250 million square feet in 25 countries, 57% of the Fortune 100 rely on HqO to enhance their workplace experiences, improve employee satisfaction, and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit www.hqo.com .

For additional questions or more information, please reach out to HqOPR@boathouseinc.com.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8840030